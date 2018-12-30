A review of Peterborough United’s year as Jack Marriott, Ivan Toney and Barry Fry all show off their skills

Have your say

Peterborough United started 2018 eighth in League One with 38 points. They will start 2019 fifth in League One with 44 points.

It’s been a year when Posh have won more away games (12) than home matches (10) and when £2.5 million rated Marcus Maddison collected more than twice as many cautions (11) as goals (5) as he reached 200 appearances for the club. For the second successive year Maddison made more appearances than any other player.

16 goals in 32 appearances for Ivan Toney.

Posh sold a top striker in Jack Marriott for £4 million and replaced him with Ivan Toney for £600k, but Barry Fry really showed his genius by getting almost £1 million for Leo Da Silva Lopes.

Fry ended the year facing an FA charge for placing football bets at the same time as centre-back Josh Yorwerth was facing a doping charge.

Posh were brilliant at Aston Villa and hopeless at Leicester City in successive rounds of the FA Cup and sacked a manager while on a four-game unbeaten run. Sadly they were all draws in a run of seven games without a win, the worst run of 2018.

Grant McCann was replaced by Steve Evans. Evans was not a univeraslly popular appointment and even now after a strong start to the League One campaign he has critics waiting to pounce on every misstep.

It’s unlikely 2019 will be dull.

All the statistics from 2018

Playing record

Overall

A mixed year for Posh director of football Barry Fry.

P58 W22 D21 L15 F95 A80

(Home)

P27 W10 D11 L6 F40 A35

(Away)

P31 W12 D10 L9 F55 A45

Most appearances (including subs): 50 Marcus Maddison, 48 Joe Ward, 46 Ryan Tafazolli, 32 Ivan Toney, Rhys Bennett, 31 Alex Woodyard, Matt Godden, 30 Siriki Dembele,

28 Mark O’Hara, 27 Jason Cummings.

Most goals 16 Ivan Toney, 14 Matt Godden, 12 Jack Marriott, 8 Jason Cummings, 6 Siriki Dembele, 5 Marcus Maddison, 4 Rhys Bennett, Danny Lloyd, Mark O’Hara, 3 George Cooper, Joe Ward.

Biggest wins: 5-1 v Plymouth (away), 4-0 v Accrington (away), 4-1 v Charlton (home), 4-1 v Rochdale (away), 3-0 v Oldham (home).

Biggest defeats: 1-5 v Leicester (home), 0-4 v Barnsley (home), No three goal margins.

Best winning run: 3 matches v Walsall (home), Charlton (home), Bury (away) & v Luton (home), Charlton (away), Plymouth (away).

Longest losing streak: 4 matches v Plymouth (away), Rochdale (home), Blackburn (away), Shrewsbury (away).

Best run without a defeat: 11 matches v Bromley (away), Luton (home), Bradford (home), Coventry (away), AFC Wimbledon (home), Bradford (home), Exeter (away), Oxford (home), Bradford (away), Shrewsbury (away), Walsall (home).

Longest run without a win: 7 matches v Lincoln (away), Leicester (home), Southend (home), Gillingham (away), Scunthorpe (home), Blackpool (away), AFC Wimbledon (home).

Biggest crowds: (Home) 13,193 v Leicester, 10.472 v Portsmouth, 8,619 v Northampton, 8,106 v Luton (League), 8,046 v Bradford City (League).

(Away): 28,727 v Sunderland, 21,677 v Aston Villa, 18,118 v Portsmouth, 12,843 v Barnsley, 11,719 v Coventry.

Smallest crowds: (Home) 1,872 v Brighton Under 21s, 2,017 v Luton (Checkatrade Trophy), 2,531 v Walsall (February), 3,750 v Bradford City (FA Cup), 4,397 v Scunthorpe

(Away): 746 v Exeter, 2,253 v Luton, 2,404 v MK Dons, 2,672 v Accrington, 2,784 v Bury.

Most red cards: 1 Jack Baldwin, Liam Shephard, Steven Taylor.

Most yellow cards: 11 Marcus Maddison, 7 Ryan Tafazolli, Ivan Toney, Alex Woodyard, Colin Daniel, 4 Mark O’Hara, Louis Reed, Jamie Walker, 3 Rhys Bennett, Jason Cummings, Anthony Grant, Junior Morias.