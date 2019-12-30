Celebrations for Posh after winning the 2011 League One play-off final at Old Trafford.

A review of Peterborough United’s decade: Joy and heartbreak, the first million pound men, Evans is the best boss, unforgettable matches and some great players

Peterborough United’s latest decade included some great highs and some massive lows.

Here are the Peterborough Telegraph’s Posh highlights and lowlights from the last 10 years

Posh played 542 matches in the decade winning 219, drawing 110 losing 113, scoring 863 goals and conceding 789. None were as memorable as the 2011 League One play-off final win over Huddersfield (pictured)

1. 542 matches in 10 years

Posh played 542 matches in the decade winning 219, drawing 110 losing 113, scoring 863 goals and conceding 789. None were as memorable as the 2011 League One play-off final win over Huddersfield (pictured)
Midlands
Buy a Photo
Steve Evans is the most successful Posh boss of the decade. He was the only manager (out of 9 appointments) to win more than 50% of the points available. Second was Gary Johnson (48%) who was also sacked with Posh in a play-off place.

2. The best boss!

Steve Evans is the most successful Posh boss of the decade. He was the only manager (out of 9 appointments) to win more than 50% of the points available. Second was Gary Johnson (48%) who was also sacked with Posh in a play-off place.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
Marcus Maddison made the most Posh appearances (246) of the decade. Michael Bostwick (228) was the only other player to pass 200.

3. A loyal servant

Marcus Maddison made the most Posh appearances (246) of the decade. Michael Bostwick (228) was the only other player to pass 200.
Worthing
2019 Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Marcus Maddison has also scored the most Posh goals of the decade (62). Next best are 45 Lee Tomlin, 43 Craig Mackail-Smith, 35 Grant McCann, 33 Britt Assombalonga, Jack Marriott and Conor Wahington.

4. Magic Marcus

Marcus Maddison has also scored the most Posh goals of the decade (62). Next best are 45 Lee Tomlin, 43 Craig Mackail-Smith, 35 Grant McCann, 33 Britt Assombalonga, Jack Marriott and Conor Wahington.
Midlands
Joe Dent/JMP
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3