A review of Peterborough United’s decade: Joy and heartbreak, the first million pound men, Evans is the best boss, unforgettable matches and some great players
Peterborough United’s latest decade included some great highs and some massive lows.
Here are the Peterborough Telegraph’s Posh highlights and lowlights from the last 10 years
1. 542 matches in 10 years
Posh played 542 matches in the decade winning 219, drawing 110 losing 113, scoring 863 goals and conceding 789. None were as memorable as the 2011 League One play-off final win over Huddersfield (pictured)
Steve Evans is the most successful Posh boss of the decade. He was the only manager (out of 9 appointments) to win more than 50% of the points available. Second was Gary Johnson (48%) who was also sacked with Posh in a play-off place.