A petty complaint from local footballers, a morally corrupt salary, a pathetic lack of planning and a hero on the wing

I can’t think of much Peterborough’s local footballers have done for Peterborough United FC.

And that’s perfectly fine as long as local clubs, players and officials don’t start hammering Posh for ending what has been a generous perk and privilege by no longer allowing cup finals to be staged at London Road.

Filty rich footballer Aaron Ramsey.

They’ve been free to stage in the past, a marvellous gesture from Posh officials which failed to generate anywhere near the same level of public praise as the decision to ask for a fee this year has attracted public criticism.

Sadly too many people have a sense of entitlement that makes them angry when a freebie is taken away. Posh have never been better received in the community thanks to a brilliant schools initiative. This complaint is petty by comparison.

A MORALLY CORRUPT SALARY

If bit-part Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey will be paid £400,000 a week by Juventus next season, just how much are the Italian side paying Cristiano Ronaldo. As he’s 10 times the player I assume it must be £4 million per week. Mind-boggling, and morally corrupt.

A PATHETIC LACK OF PLANNING

No applause from this column for England winning a dead Test match in the West Indies. As there is now only one Test before the Ashes, against an out-matched Ireland side, I condemn a pathetic lack of planning for the biggest matches of 2019.

GOOD LUCK AT THE BOTTOM

Good luck to Paul Scholes managing Oldham. I admire a star name starting at the bottom.

I have a feeling he will do okay, live Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell.

HERO OF THE WEEK

Just give England the Rugby World Cup now. They are going to peak at just the right time, unlike Ireland and Wales who will have blown themselves out by the time everyone arrives in Japan later this year.

The French were routed at Twickenham last weekend with winger Jonny May claiming a first-half hat-trick. Marvellous stuff from one of England’s many matchiwnners.