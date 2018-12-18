A great comeback win for Peterborough United as Cummings scores one goal and creates two others

Peterborough United’s reserve team fought back from 2-0 down to beat Doncaster Rovers in a Central League Cup match at the Nene Park Academy today (December 18).

George Cooper, Matty Stevens and Jason Cummings scored the Posh goals, all of which arrived in the final 20 minutes.

A strong Doncaster side opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Matty Blair and former Posh player Paul Taylor made it 2-0 on the hour with a cracking strike from distance.

Cummings set Cooper up to pull a goal back in the 70th minute and Cummings then created Stevens’ goal 10 minutes later. Cummings sealed the win from the penalty spin seven minutes from time after midfielder Mark O’Hara had been hacked down in front of goal.

“Doncaster were the better side in the first-half, but we finished the game very strongly,” Posh first-team boss Steve Evans stated.

“There were some good performances. O’Hara did well as did Cooper and Jason Naismith was very good at centre-back.”

The comeback proved too much for Taylor who was shown a last=minute red card for using foul and abusive language towards the referee.