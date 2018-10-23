A full Football League Peterborough United debut to remember for King Louis

Louis Reed was Peterborough United’s man-of-the-match according to his manager and the Peterborough Telegraph.

It was the midfielder’s first start for Posh in a League One match and he took full advantage.

Posh skipper Alex Woodyard puts Fleetwood's Wes Burns under pressure. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Key: 10 - Perfect; 9 - Outstanding; 8 - Very good; 7 -Good, 6 - Average; 5 - Poor; 4 - Stinker.

Aaron Chapman: He was very well protected by a resolute defence, but when he was called into action he made a superb fingertip save from Wes Burns 7

Joe Ward: A very accomplished display out of position at right-back. The distribution from the back improved as a result, while he also got forward with good purpose and defended soundly 7.5

Colin Daniel: An up and down game. Worked hard along the left flank, but picked up a fifth caution of the season which earns an instant one-game suspension 6

Rhys Bennett celebrates his goal for Posh against Fleetwood. Photo: David Lowndes.

Rhys Bennett: Terrific headed goal, his second of the season, capped a strong defensive effort against a decent set of Fleetwood forwards 7.5

Ryan Tafazolli: He kept Ched Evans under control for the most part. Another solid defensive shift 7

Alex Woodyard: Played slightly further forward than normal, but he was still competitive and hounded the opposition to distraction at times. Sponsors’ man-of-the-match 7

Louis Reed: His presence certainly helped the Posh passing. Delivered two outstanding crossfield passes in the opening 15 minutes and created the goal with an accurate set-piece delivery. The little man is not afraid to get stuck in either. Most encouraging 8

Marcus Maddison: Played in fits and starts. The occasional glimpse of his crossing ability, but he’s far from his best 6

Siriki Dembele: The tricky winger is an enigmatic performer. There is no doubting his industry and trickery, but there are too many delays in possession and little end product as a result 6.5

Jamie Walker: He struggled to get into the game before the break, but he was outstanding at times in the second-half. Great vision, superb poise on the ball and some terrific passing. He looks a class act 7.5

Ivan Toney: He put in a real battling display despite being on his own up top for most of the game. Not everything he tried came off, but he didn’t stop working for the team 6.5

Substitutes:

Jason Naismith (for Maddison, 75 mins).

Mark O’Hara (for Reed, 85 mins).

George Cooper (for Dembele, 88 mins).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

Matt Godden: (not used).

Jason Cummings: (not used).