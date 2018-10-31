A fine leap by Salmon set Peterborough United on the way to FA Youth Cup success

Peterborough United eased into the second round of the FA Youth Cup with a comfortable 2-0 success at non-league Hullbridge Sports kast night (October 30).

Defender Toby Salmon opened the scoring early in the game with a looping header and Oli Shackleton secured a second round tie against League One rivals Luton Town late in a match dominated by Posh.

Oli Shackleton on the ball for Posh Youths at Hullbridge Sports. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Goalkeeper Will Blackmore produced a stunning save inside the opening five minutes, but was not tested for the remaining 85 minutes as the defenders in front of him coped admirably with the high ball from their hosts.

After Salmon’s goal Harry Brooks struck the crossbar while Posh had appeals for a penalty kick turned down after Luke Strachan’s effort appeared to strike the arm of a defender.

Strachan’s shot was also cleared off the line before Shackelton converted at the far post from a cross from Ricky Jade-Jones.

Posh manager Matthew Etherington said: “We had a lot of chances, but our final ball wasn’t good enough. Having said that, aside from a fine save in the opening five minutes, our goalkeeper hasn’t had to do much and that is testament to the defenders in front of him. Our two centre backs were probably our best players.”

Brad Rolt in action for Posh Youths at Hullbridge Sports. Photo: Joe Dent.theposh.com.

Posh: Blackmore, Douglas, Fosu, Barker, Garner, Salmon, Rolt, Gurney, Shackleton, Brookes (sub Jade-Jones 60min), Strachan (sub Clarke 60min). Unused subs: Allen, Jones, Horne.