A disappointing finale, but some Peterborough United players performed well

There were some good individual displays from Peterborough United players in their 2-2 League One home draw with Oxford today (December 8).

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman made a couple of crucial saves, Ryan Tafazolli was combative at the back and striker Ivan Toney continued his fine run of form with a sixth goal in seven games.

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ratings key: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-stinker

Aaron Chapman: Made a couple of fine saves when the score was 1-1. He’s 6ft 7ins though and should therefore be able to command his penalty area better 7

Joe Ward: Never looked entirely comfortable either when defending or when joining in attacks 6

Colin Daniel: Conceded a late penalty with a horrible lunging tackle which capped a rather disappointing afternoon. Denied a goal early on by a fine save 5.5

Ivan Toney on the attack for Posh against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Rhys Bennett: Didn’t shirk the physical excesses of lumbering Oxford forward Jamie Mackie. Played a key part in the first goal with a fine chipped pass 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Another to take a battering from a chunky forward, but he also battled on gamely. Won some big defensive headers from set-pieces but needs to find some power when attacking Posh corners 7

Alex Woodyard: Never stopped running and tackling, harshly treated at times by an iffy referee 7

Louis Reed: There’s a fine midfield playmarker lurking in a little frame. Always produces some fine passes in a game 6.5

Marcus Maddison: Very disappointing. Hardly seen before the break. Kept working hard, but kept conceding free kicks. His own delivery was below average 5

Siriki Dembele: Scored a brilliant goal from distance and always a threat when running at defenders 7

Ivan Toney: Looked unplayable in the first-half. Took his goal very well, but received no protection from a buffeting by defenders who quickly worked out the best way to stop him 7

Matt Godden: Very lively first-half display and a neat assist for Toney’s goal, but he will ultimately be judged on goals and he missed another good opportunity within 30 seconds of Posh taking an early lead 6.5

Substitutes:

Jason Cummings: (for Godden, 71 mins).

Mark O’Hara: (for Reed, 71 mins).

Jason Naismith: (not used).

Matty Stevens: (not used).

Sebastien Bassong: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).

