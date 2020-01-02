A cold day in Burnley is perfect for Peterborough United’s George Boyd

George Boyd believes he was the only Peterborough United player celebrating when the club drew Burnley away in the third round of the FA Cup.

Boyd enjoyed three excellent seasons at Turf Moor, two of them in the Premier League, as he racked up 123 appearances following a £3 million switch from Hull City in September 2014.

Boyd left Burnley for Sheffield Wednesday after helping them secure a comfortable top-flight survival in 2017 and Saturday (January 4) will be a first trip back to a club he grew to love.

“I was buzzing with the draw,” Boyd enthused. “I don’t think the rest of the lads were as it’s a long way to go and it will be cold in Burnley in January!

“But I can’t wait to go back. I had three very enjoyable seasons there under a great manager and in front of some passionate fans.

“Sean Dyche was a brilliant manager for me. He was a top man-manager. He used to make tough demands, but as long as you worked hard and gave everything he was a good man to work for.

“Every training session was intense. It was like playing a match. He only used to have 18-20 man squads so there was always a chance to play so every player put a shift in every day for him. It was one of the best team spirits I’ve ever known.

“And the fans responded to us. There was a real unity between the town and the football club. If you lived in Burnley you supported Burnley. It’s a working-class city and I loved it there.”

Burnley had just been promoted to the Premier League club when Boyd joined. They were relegated that season, but bounced straight back and they’ve stayed in the top-flight ever since.

Boyd’s personal highlight arrived in his debut season, but his final season was memorable for more unselfish reasons.

“I scored against Manchester City at Turf Moor when we beat them 1-0,” Boyd recalled. “They were the reigning champions and we were fighting against the drop and needed points so that was satisfying.

“I also scored in a 2-2 draw at City. They didn’t like playing against us because we used to play two up front against them and just get in their faces. They weren’t used to that.

“We didn’t stay up, but we won promotion the following season and then stayed up with a few games the next season to go which was a big achievement.

“I had to tailor my game to get on there. We played two banks of four and pressed hard. We had 30-40% possession most games so I didn’t have quite as many touches as when I played for Posh!

“It will be a tough game for us on Saturday, but if we play well you never know. Certainly he younger lads should just embrace it and go for it as it’s a big stage and chances to play against Premier League teams don’t come around very often.”