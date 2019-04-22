Posh player Jess fires Northern Star to victory

A player who has been starring for Peterborough United Ladies all season popped up with the winner for Peterborough Northern Star Ladies yesterday (April 21).

Jess Driscoll, a runner-up in the Footballer of the Year category at the 2019 Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards, scored the only goal of the game as Star beat Bedford in the Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division.

Leah Cudone has a shot at goal for Northern Star.

It was a stunning strike from 30 yards and it earned Star sweet revenge for a League Cup semi-final exit suffered at the hands of the same opponents seven days earlier.

Star assistant boss Jack Jenkins said: “With Peterborough United without a game and Jess being dual registered we respect and appreciate her coming to help us out as we were struggling with injuries and suspensions.”

Star are fifth in the table but with several games in hand on the teams above them they still have an outside chance of finishing runners-up to Cambridge City.

Star: Jodie Bartle, Georgia Clarke, Leah Cudone, Jessica Driscoll, Vicky Gallagher, Chanade Henderson, Faith Horner, Sarah Hudson, Bronwyn Mulheron, Frances Peeling, Emma Pollard. Subs: Alexa Hunter, Georgina Sturgess.