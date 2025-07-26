Posh boss Fergie tells attacker Ihionvien he has to mature or be targeted by opposition

Peterborough United attacker Bradley Ihionvien (Picture: David Lowndes)

Darren Ferguson has told striker Bradley Ihionvien that he has to mature after he was hauled off in Friday night's 2-2 draw at Colchester United to ensure the player wasn’t red-carded.

Playing against his former club, Ihionvien was booked in the first half following a scuffle, and Ferguson felt the 21-year-old would have been sent-off if he hadn't withdrawn him from the field with 13 minutes to play.

Ihionvien has yet to be sent off in his professional career, but he did pick up eight yellows in just 19 appearances for Posh last season, and Ferguson says the player has to change his ways with regards to his on-field discipline - or he will be targeted by opposition players and management.

"I had to bring him off because he was about to get red-carded, and if it was a league game he would get red-carded," Ferguson told theposh.com.

"I have seen it before, and he has to grow up. I have told him that.

"He has to mature and he has to not let his team-mates down by making us numerically and if this was next week, that's exactly what would have happened.

"He is still learning, he is still a young boy, but he has to understand that if I am watching us play, and he is an opposition player, then I would get my centre-halves to wind him up because he reacts.

"At the moment he is doing that, and what he has to do is shut them up by scoring goals or being aggressive in the right way.

"Anyone watching, and Cardiff are our next opponents, they will just wind him up if he starts the game.

"So he has to overcome that, show more maturity, and we will help him along the way with that.

"It is important he does that, and important for his team-mates that he does that and that they tell him as well, because it is hard enough with 11 men, never mind 10."