Pollard setting a powerful pace in the goalscoring charts, Yaxley Phoenix seek a manager

​Close season signing Emma Pollard is setting a searing pace at the top of the Cambs Womens Premiership scoring charts.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
Action from a Yaxley Phoenix match. Photo: David Lowndes.Action from a Yaxley Phoenix match. Photo: David Lowndes.
Action from a Yaxley Phoenix match. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Pollard moved across to Whittlesey Athletic after helping Cardea to the top-flight title last season and she’s already bagged 21 goals in just four matches for her new club.

Pollard scored a double-hat-trick in a 13-0 win at Park Ladies last weekend as Whittlesey made it four wins out of fout to establish a two-point lead at the top of the table.

Netherton’s teams in Divisions Two and Three both conceded 10 goals and Deeping United lost 8-0 in the second division.

ICA were beaten 5-3 by Sawston in the Under 18 League Cup despite a hat-trick from Lianna Hudson.

There was an 8-0 win over city rivals Stanground Sports for ICA in the under 14 Hunts Cup. Logan Calderwood and Miri Jacombs both scored twice.

Mollie Bentham scored five in a 10-0 win for ICA Juventus over Haverhill in the Under 13 League Cup and Grace Archer-Johnson and Freya Lyon scored two apiece as Girls United beat Sawston 12-0 in the same competition.

ICA Inter were knocked out 3-2 at home by higher level Swavesey. Isla Coulston and Elsie Johnson scored for the city side.

A solitary goal from Yahe Jiang saw ICA through in the Under 12 League Cup at the expense of March Academy, while Thorpe Wood Rangers were much more convincing against DFC Lionesses.

That game finished 10-1 as Bella Toms scored four and Annalise Horton hit a hat-trick.

In the Under 12 League Ramsey have moved to the top of the table following an 8-0 romp against Parkside Priory. Georgia Howard, Honey Stout and Lola White all scored twice.

Netherton are third in the Under 14A Division after a 9-0 victory over St Ives Rangers and DFC Lionesses are third in the B Division after a 4-0 won over Isleham. Eva Fraser scored a hat-trick in this game.

MANAGER REQUIRED

Yaxley Phoenix Ladies require a first-team manager to look after the club’s Eastern Region Division One North side.

Applications should be made by email to [email protected] or by private message on X to @YaxleyPhoenixFC.

