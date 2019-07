Gunthorpe Harriers, one of the leading local clubs in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League, are in danger of having to fold one of their teams.

Last season’s under 12 side have moved up to 11-a-aide football as an under 13 side this season and are five players short of naming a competitive squad.

Anyone interested in playing for a well-run club based at Campbell Drive should contact secretary Sylvia Roberts on 07850 001213