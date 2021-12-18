PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United beaten as familar failings haunt them at Bloomfield Road

But one shot on target - the 11th minute goal from Siriki Dembele - was a poor return on 59% possession and a late collapse delivered a 3-1 win for the home side.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. DAI CORNELL
Again he couldn't be blamed for the goals and he looked unlucky with the third goal. Very cool with the ball at his feet. 6.5.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
An uncomfortable afternoon for the right-back. Didn't look secure defensively and his passing and touch were not as good as normal 5.
3. JOE TOMLINSON
Up against a tricky opponent in Everton loanee Bowler and beaten on the outside for the Blackpool equaliser. Stuck to his task pretty well, but had a hand in the third and final goal as Posh were caught in possession deep in their own half 6.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Had a few problems defensively with the physique of Madine early on, but he cruised through the second half when his ability on the ball again shone through. 7