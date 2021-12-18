David Cornell of Peterborough United makes a diving save against Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United beaten as familar failings haunt them at Bloomfield Road

Peterborough United played well up to a point at Blackpool today (December 18).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 5:44 pm

But one shot on target - the 11th minute goal from Siriki Dembele - was a poor return on 59% possession and a late collapse delivered a 3-1 win for the home side.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.

1. DAI CORNELL

Again he couldn't be blamed for the goals and he looked unlucky with the third goal. Very cool with the ball at his feet. 6.5.

Photo Sales

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

An uncomfortable afternoon for the right-back. Didn't look secure defensively and his passing and touch were not as good as normal 5.

Photo Sales

3. JOE TOMLINSON

Up against a tricky opponent in Everton loanee Bowler and beaten on the outside for the Blackpool equaliser. Stuck to his task pretty well, but had a hand in the third and final goal as Posh were caught in possession deep in their own half 6.

Photo Sales

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Had a few problems defensively with the physique of Madine early on, but he cruised through the second half when his ability on the ball again shone through. 7

Photo Sales
Player ratingsBlackpoolSiriki Dembele
Next Page
Page 1 of 3