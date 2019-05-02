Pinchbeck pipped on penalties in Hinchingbrooke Cup final

UCL Premier Division side Pinchbeck United were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Godmanchester Rovers in the Hinchingbrooke Cup final at Chestnut Avenue last night (May 1).

A thrilling final at Chestnut Avenue ended 3-3 with Thurlow Nunn League high-flyers Godmanchester fighting back from 2-0 down.

Action from the Hinchingbrooke Cup final. Picture: James Richardson

The Knights made a dream start and raced into a 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes thanks to goals from Ollie Maltby and Alex Beck but Rovers reduced the deficit to 2-1 two minutes before half-time as Jack Chandler netted from the penalty spot.

Chandler nodded in his second to equalise on the hour before Micky Hyem lashed them ahead 17 minutes from time.

Then in the 86th minute Lee Beeson’s cross sailed into the far corner of the net to make it 3-3 and force penalties.

However, misses from Maltby and Stacy Cartwright allowed Godmanchester to win the shoot-out 4-2 and lift the trophy for the first time.

Godmanchester Rovers celebrate with the Hinchingbrooke Cup. Picture: James Richardson

Pinchbeck player/boss Ian Dunn said: “I’m gutted. To lose on penalties is tough. We were probably the better side on the night and after going 2-0 up we should have killed the game off. We missed so many chances.

“But we’ve taken a team that finished third in the Thurlow Nunn League all the way.”

Pinchbeck: Lovelace, Wilson (Field 74), Cartwright, Shipley, Jackson, Vince, Beeson, Maltby, Nuttell (Edwards 79, West 90), Beck, Wright. Not used: Ross, Dunn.