Young Hollie fights hard for two golds as Hicks fighters dominate at the Lincs Open

The Hicks Karate team at the Lincs Open.

​Hollie Brook was the star of the show picking up two of the club’s five gold medals.

Their other first-place finishers were Harlee Hooker, Josh Leonard and Arshan Nash.​

There were also eight silver medalists and six fighters who won bronze.

Double gold medal winner Hollie Brooks.

Hooker, Leonard and Nash were among those who added silver to gold.

Brook and Nash were joint winners of the club’s ‘fighter of the day’ prize.

Gabriella Agafonova won silver and Rehaan Mohammed won bronze in their first competitions away from Peterborough.

A club spokesperson said: “Well done to our juniors who are gaining much needed experience and seeing their confidence and success increase.

"The whole team did brilliantly. Taking a bigger team and seeing everyone support each other was brilliant.

"Perseverance is key. Time in training and dedication to competing is bringing in good results.”

​Hicks results

Gold medals: Hollie Brook – Girls Advanced Points Under 135cm & Girls Intermediate Points Under 135cm; Arshan Nash - Boys Advanced Points Under 165cm; Harlee Hooker – Boys Advanced Points Under 155cm; Joshua Leonard – Boys Advanced Points Under 145cm.

Silver medals: Gabriella Agafonova – Girls Novice Points Under 165cm; Harlee Hooker – Boys Advanced Light Con Under 38kg; Josh Leonard – Boys Advanced Points Under 155cm; Arshan Nash – Boys Advanced Points Over 165cm A; Will Woods - Boys Advanced Points Over 165cm B; Keris Hooker - Girls Advanced Points Under 165cm; Oscar Owen - Boys Intermediate Points Under 135cm; Sophie Hicks - Girls Advanced Light Con Under 63kg.

Bronze medals: Oliver Profitt – Boys Advanced Points Under 165cm A; Bob Nash - Boys Novice Points Under 165cm; Rehaan Mohammed - Boys Advanced Points Under 165cm B; Sophie Hicks – Girls Advanced Points Under 165cm; Isabella Robson - Girls Intermediate Points Under 165cm; James Thurling - Boys Intermediate Points Under 135cm.