Wycombe Wanderers boss is confident Peterborough United will soon be climbing the League One table

Wycombe manager Mike Dodds. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Wycombe Wanderers manager Mike Dodds has no doubts Peterborough United will soon be climbing the League One table.

Dodds sees similarities between the clubs before a League One clash at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm). Both have been re-building and suffered slow starts to the current campaign.

Wycombe did manage a first win of the season last weekend, a 2-0 success at home to Mansfield, but have not won back-to-back League One games for 5 months. Bottom of the table Posh have not won for 14 League One matches, a run that stretches back to April 1.

But Dodds told the Bucks Free Press: “We know Peterborough are going through a bit of a spell, but Darren Ferguson is an incredibly experienced manager. When you look at the money he has made for that club, the players he has developed and the style of play he has, naturally, I will stick up for him.

“I have a little bit of sympathy for him. Sympathy in football doesn’t get bandied around too much because when you’re in my position, it’s ruthless.

“There are some similarities to us as Darren has lost so many players this summer and he has had a huge transition in the squad, but I have no doubts they will turn it around, but the plan is that it doesn’t turn around this weekend.

“The plan is for us to go there and execute our game plan, but they’re a good team and it won’t be long before they climb the table. They have performed really well, but they just haven’t had the rub of the green.

“I knew the start of this season was going to be difficult for us because of the size of the transition, but that first win does make things a bit lighter. Our motivation is to build on from last weekend.”