World Cup and European Championships on horizon for Peterborough United stars

Ronnie Edwards in action against Ireland.

Ronnie Edwards’ England Under-19s put on an impressive display to beat Portugal 2-0 in their winner-takes-all clash in Chesterfield.

The win saw Ian Foster’s side complete a clean sweep in Elite Group 3, having already beaten Ireland (3-1) and Armenia (4-0) earlier this week. They went into the game behind Portugal on goal difference but came out on top thanks to two Dane Scarlett goals.

Edwards played the full 90 minutes in the Ireland and Armenia games but was rested for the final match. No player in the squad completed 90 minutes in all three matches as the coaching staff rotated the squad.

Edwards will now be hoping to feature in the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, which is scheduled to take place between July 20 and August 1 in Slovakia.

Jeando Fuchs was also celebrating on Tuesday night as his Cameroon side won their place at the 2022 World Cup in dramatic style.

The Indomitable Lions were beaten 1-0 in the first leg of their play-off tie against Algeria on Friday (March 25). This put them on the back foot but they were able to take the tie to extra time. They looked as if they have lost it when Algeria scored to equalise on the night and take a 2-1 aggregate lead in the 118th minute of the match. Up stepped Karl Toko Ekambi in the 124th minute though to seal Cameroon’s place in Qatar in the most dramatic fashion.