'Winner and leader' Peter Kioso will be key to Peterborough United's chances of climbing the League One table, but will he play at Exeter City

Manager Darren Ferguson is backing ‘winner and leader’ Peter Kioso to steer Peterborough United away from relegation trouble in League One.

Kioso has impressed Posh folk with his attitude and form since returning to the club on a season-loan from Oxford United earlier this week.

A lack of match minutes since the end of last season means the 26 year-old is not a certain starter in Saturday’s League One match at Exeter City, but, if he misses out at St James Park, he would likely be involved in Tuesday’s Vertu Trophy opener against Leyton Orient at the Weston Homes Stadium (September 1, 7pm kick off).

Kioso and fellow newcomers Tom Lees and Matthew Garbett took part in an internal practice match on Tuesday and all three can expect to be in the matchday squad at Exeter, but there is a slight doubt about winger Declan Frith who made such a strong impact from the substitutes’ bench in last weekend’s 1-1 home draw with Bradford City.

That’s the only point rock-bottom Posh have picked up all season, although Ferguson insists his players will travel to Devon on Friday full of confidence and belief.

"We’ve had a good week,” Ferguson insisted. “We had an internal game on Tuesday and got some minutes into players who needed it.

"It’s been great to have Peter Kioso back. His leadership qualities were obvious to everyone straight away. He’s an excellent player, but he’s also a winner and we can't have enough of those at the moment.

“Peter looks good and so do Tom and Matthew. They are all my thoughts for Saturday, definitely Tom and Matthew. Matthew came on last weekend and showed what he’s all about. Declan has picked up another niggle so we will wait and see how he is in the morning. He could well be okay and I hope so as he was very good when he came on last weekend.

"I saw plenty of positives last weekend and, looking back over the game, we should have won. Perhaps we just need to get a bit of luck. Winning does change a team’s belief, but the players will take plenty from how well they played. Things can change very quickly in football and If we can keep the confidence high in the camp results will turn for us.

"I’ve seen plenty to encourage me. We’ve made some strong signings in the last few weeks and when we are fully up and running we will be very competitive.

"Exeter are always a tough team to play against. They use lots of rotations and they keep the ball well. We need to get things right tactically or it could turn into a difficult afternoon for us. They’ve had a mixed bag of results so far this season, but they are a dangerous team.”

Another new Posh recruit, midfielder Ben Woods, is still ‘a way off’ from a return.

Posh have offered no update on central defender Oscar Wallin so he’s not expected to be involved at Exeter. He had returned to Sweden for personal reasons last week.