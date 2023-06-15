Jack Taylor.

​The 24 year-old midfielder is in the Ireland squad to tackle European Championship qualifiers against Greece in Athens on Friday and Gibraltar in Dublin next Monday (June 19).

If he wins a first senior cap he will be the 21st player to play full international football while a Posh player.

Taylor has played regularly for Ireland under 21s in the past, but his one senior call-up didn’t lead to an appearance.

Taylor enjoyed a strong finish to last season and he was watched by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny when he scored in a 2-0 Posh win at Barnsley on the final day of the regular League One campaign.

Taylor is expected to leave Posh in a multi-million pound transfer this summer.

He was once valued at £10 million by Posh, but it’s thought they would accept a much lower fee now.

Championship side Ipswich Town are the frontrunners for his signature.

Former Posh centre-back Gaby Zakuani is the most capped player while on Posh’s books with 20 appearances for DR Congo.

The most recent capped Posh players are Ollie Norburn (Grenada) and Idris Kanu (Sierra Leone).