Stockport County boss Dave Challinor felt his side deserved their late equaliser at Peterborough United on Good Friday.

Posh looked to have taken a giant step towards safety when taking a lead given to them by a Ricky-Jade Jones goal just before the break into the 90th minute, but Jack Diamond’s excellent strike meant the game finished 1-1.

County are still a point away from clinching a play-off place and their hopes of automatic promotion have probably now gone. They dropped a place to fifth after a four-game winning streak came to an end and are six points from the top two with just three games to play.

"It’s only the context of the season that makes this a disappointing result,” Challinor said. “Peterborough are a very good team. They are free-scoring, they usually challenge for the play-offs and they have just beaten Birmingham City at Wembley. But as I told the players if this was the start of the season we would have seen a point here as a good one.

"We knew how they would play, but we didn’t get our press right in the first-half. We left them too many spaces and if you that against a team with so much pace and quality they will hurt you. You have to expect they would create chances at home as they are so positive, but their goal was down to us. It was a culmination of errors on our part.

“We had to be at our best to have a chance of beating them, but we weren’t. Our quality was poor all game. The first half was certainly not us at our best, but we have great habit of going to the end and never being beaten. We took the risk of opening the game up in the second-half because we were chasing, but we were also more aggressive so we could keep them pinned back and in the end we were worth our point.

"We have no divine right to beat any team in the division and a point here is not the worst thing. We take it and move on to the next game when we still have everything to play for.”