Why Peterborough United should change their approach for the away game at Oxford United
With fitness concerns over several players it’s time for a change of approach for Peterborough United away from home.
The Peterborough Telegraph has picked a team for the League One trip to Oxford on Saturday which assumes key man Ricky-Jade Jones hasn’t recovered from injury.
Without him we believe Posh will be better served by ditching the 4-3-3 formation for a 3-4-1-2 line-up.
All is explained below…
