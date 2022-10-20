News you can trust since 1948
Kwame Poku is expected to be fit for the game at Oxford, but he does he walk straight back into the PT's Posh team?

Why Peterborough United should change their approach for the away game at Oxford United

With fitness concerns over several players it’s time for a change of approach for Peterborough United away from home.

By Alan Swann
10 minutes ago

The Peterborough Telegraph has picked a team for the League One trip to Oxford on Saturday which assumes key man Ricky-Jade Jones hasn’t recovered from injury.

Without him we believe Posh will be better served by ditching the 4-3-3 formation for a 3-4-1-2 line-up.

All is explained below…

If you want to pick a Posh team for future matches starting with the home match against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, October 25, e-mail [email protected] with your line-up. We just need a line on why you are picking each player, and why you aren’t picking certain other players.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

No debate required to pick the best goalkeeper.

Photo: Joe Dent

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Knight stays in my team on the right of a back three where his impressive ball-carrying skills can be utlilised best alongside two ball-playing centre-backs.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

HIs coolness on the ball under pressure has been missed. He will be less defensively suspect in the middle of a back three. He will have players either side of him with ability on the ball and they can all start attacks from the back. Nathan Thompson is not a bad alternative in this position.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. KELL WATTS

The on-loan Newcastle United player is a defender first and foremost, but he also looked like he could pick a pass on his debut and if fully fit he has to start playing regularly. His left-footedness will improve the side by providing a more natural balance and he looks sure to get on with Edwards.

Photo: Joe Dent

