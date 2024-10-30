Kwame Poku in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony reckons he could offer star man Kwame Poku ‘Brewster’s Billions’ and the player would still want to leave London Road in the summer.

​Poku's future became a big talking point again this week when reports surfaced of a probable January transfer window bid for the 23 year-old from Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Poku is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but Posh are relaxed about keeping him at the club until the summer because they would still receive a compensation payment because of his age. MacAnthony believes that fee would run into the millions.

"Bottom line is we want Kwame to win promotion with us,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “He is the best player in League One and it’s ridiculous he’s still with us after four years at the club.

"He was a victim of us only selling two high asset players last summer. He might have sulked a bit, but the manager had a chat with him and Kwame has listened and responded.

"He has been our best player. He has been very consistent and at times he has been unplayable.

"Clearly Kwame is capable of playing at a much higher level and if I offered him ‘Brewster’s Billions’ he would still want to move to a massive club and I get that. It’s just a fact of life and I am not losing sleep about him as we will still get millions.”