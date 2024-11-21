Why Peterborough United could face Northampton Town twice in quick succession
League One Cobblers are one of three possible opponents for holders Posh in the last 32 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Reading, who visit Posh for a League One fixture on Saturday, and League Two side Swindon Town, who are now managed by Ian Holloway, are the others.
The draw will take place on Sky Sports before a live televised EFL fixture between Watford and Plymouth (from 7.30pm). Posh topped their group after three wins against Gillingham, Stevenage and Crystal Palace Under 21s.
Last 32 ties are scheduled for the week beginning December 9, but Posh are at Northampton for a League One fixture on that day.
