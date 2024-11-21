Posh celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United could have two meetings in quick succession with local rivals Northampton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League One Cobblers are one of three possible opponents for holders Posh in the last 32 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Reading, who visit Posh for a League One fixture on Saturday, and League Two side Swindon Town, who are now managed by Ian Holloway, are the others.

The draw will take place on Sky Sports before a live televised EFL fixture between Watford and Plymouth (from 7.30pm). Posh topped their group after three wins against Gillingham, Stevenage and Crystal Palace Under 21s.

Last 32 ties are scheduled for the week beginning December 9, but Posh are at Northampton for a League One fixture on that day.