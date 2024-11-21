Why Peterborough United could face Northampton Town twice in quick succession

By Alan Swann
Published 21st Nov 2024, 07:59 GMT
Posh celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.Posh celebrate their EFL Trophy Final success at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.
Peterborough United could have two meetings in quick succession with local rivals Northampton Town.

League One Cobblers are one of three possible opponents for holders Posh in the last 32 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Reading, who visit Posh for a League One fixture on Saturday, and League Two side Swindon Town, who are now managed by Ian Holloway, are the others.

The draw will take place on Sky Sports before a live televised EFL fixture between Watford and Plymouth (from 7.30pm). Posh topped their group after three wins against Gillingham, Stevenage and Crystal Palace Under 21s.

Last 32 ties are scheduled for the week beginning December 9, but Posh are at Northampton for a League One fixture on that day.

