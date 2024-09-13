Jonson Clarke-Harris (shirtless) celebrates the last-gasp equaliser for Posh against Lincoln City which sealed promotion to the Championship in May, 2021. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Lincoln City will equal a 44 year-old club record if they avoid defeat at Peterborough United on Saturday.

​The Imps haven’t lost a Football League away game since January 1 when they went down 2-0 at Blackpool.

They’ve won eight and drawn three of their 11 League One road trips since then which includes two wins this season at Burton Albion (3-2) and Stevenage (1-0).

Lincoln are clearly not ideal opponents for a Posh team who have lost both of their home games so far without scoring a goal.

Lincoln City boss Michael Skubala. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Lincoln last went 12 away Football League games without defeat in 1980.

Lincoln finished last season in great form - only a last-day defeat at home to Portsmouth stopped them reaching the play-offs – and they’ve carried that momentum into the current season, winning three of their four matches so far.

Lincoln are currently fifth, three points and five places above Posh.

Five of their nine League One goals have come from defenders which suggests a threat from set-pieces. Among their joint top scorers with two goals are centre-backs Paudie O’Connor and Adam Jackson.

O’Connor is suspended on Saturday after picking up a red card at Stevenage.

Lincoln are expected to sell out their allocation of 1,674 tickets to the Weston Homes Stadium. It is an all-ticket game for visiting fans. Posh fans will have exclusive use of the GH Display Stand.

Former Leeds United first-team Michael Skubala is head coach at Lincoln. He led them to an excellent seventh-place finish in his first full season at the club.

PAST MATCHES

Posh have won four and drawn one of their last five League One games at home to Lincoln. The draw was the famous day Posh clinched promotion to the Championship in May 2021 after fighting back from 3-0 down with two goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and one from Siriki Dembele.

The Imps haven’t scored in those other recent meetings, while conceding 12 times. Their overall Football League record at London Road is poor with 12 defeats and just five wins in 25 trips.

OTHER GAMES

​There’s a humdinger of a League One game live on Sky Sports on Monday (September 16). ​Hot title favourites Birmingham City are hosting current leaders Wrexham at St Andrews (8pm kick off).

Former Aston Villa and Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce takes charge of his first Blackpool game against Exeter City at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Other fixtures

Saturday

(12.30pm)

Mansfield v Cambridge

Northampton v Wycombe

(3pm)

Bolton v Huddersfield

Bristol R v Wigan

Crawley v Stockport

Reading v Orient

Rotherham v Burton

Shrewsbury v Charlton

Stevenage v Barnsley

BEST BETS

Posh have drifted out to 22/1 seventh favourites to win League One with Sky Bet. Birmingham are now the even money favourites. Next best are Wrexham and Huddersfield Town – two teams to have beaten Posh already – at 13/2.

Posh are 21/20 to beat Lincoln on Saturday with the same firm. The Imps are 2/1 with the draw priced up at 23/10.