Why Leyton Orient might struggle to replicate their 2024-25 season

- Posh are expected to sign Braintree forward Kyrell Lisbie
- Posh are hoping to bring centre-back Sam Hughes to the club on a permanent deal
- Posh could make up to 10 summer signings
Ex-Posh man drops down to MK Dons
Former Posh winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has joined League Two side MK Dons.
Mendez-Laing (33) was released by Derby County at the end of last season. He will link up again with his former Rams boss Paul Warne at MK.
Wrexham are reportedly interested in Reading midfielder Charlie Savage.
Bradford City have reportedly entered talks over a deal to sign former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town defender Matty Pearson.
Pearson was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season.
Orient boss Richie Wellens admits he’s likely to lose ‘6 or 7’ players from the squad that lost the League One play-off final to Charlton yesterday.
Orient relied heavily on loan players in their excellent campaign.
Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Lee Grant has reportedly emerged as an option for the Huddersfield Town job. according to the Yorkshire Post.
New Cardiff City managers links
Football League World is reporting that former Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt and ex-Oxford United boss Des Buckingham are in the running for the vacant manager’s job at newly-relegated Cardiff City.
Evatt was sacked by Bolton in January, while Buckingham, who masterminded Oxford’s League One play-off semi-final win over Posh in May, 2024, was sacked by the Us in December.
Midfielder Callum Camps is set to sign a new deal at Stockport County.
Wigan interest in Wrexham pair
Wigan Athletic are now reportedly interested in available Wrexham forwards Sam Dalby and Paul Mullin.
Star man midfielder Lewis Wing has extended his contract at Reading.
Pilgrims sign two
Newly relegated League One club Plymouth Argyle have signed experienced striker Jamie Paterson and midfielder Caleb Watts on free transfers.
Paterson (33) was released by Coventry City earlier this month and has played more than 450 matches in the English Football League for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Swansea City.
Watts (23) turned down the offer of a new contract with Devon neighbours Exeter City to sign a three-year deal with Argyle, a decision that has irritated ‘The Grecians.’
Reading are believed to be in talks with West Brom defender Semi Ajayi.
Have Birmingham City moved on from Kwame Poku?
Wycombe Wanderers are reportedly interested in young West Ham United striker Callum Marshall who spent last season on loan at Huddersfield Town.
Winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is apparently of interest to Birmingham City which could impact their attempt to sign Posh star Kwame Poku. Both players operate best on the right wing. Crystal Palace player Rak-Sakyi has had a successful loan spell at Sheffield United this season .
Blackpool are interested in released Birmingham City centre-back Grant Hanley.
Former Posh man on the move
Former Posh forward Tom Nichols has signed for League Two side Swindon Town following his release from League One outfit Mansfield Town.
Nichols (31) scored on his Posh debut at Chesterfield in February, 2016 and in a 3-0 win over Cobblers the following season, but they were rare highlights in a spell that yielded 14 goals in 58 appearances.
After leaving Posh Nichols has played for Bristol Rovers, Crawley, Gillingham, Cheltenham and Mansfield.
Huddersfield are talking to a potential new manager
Lincoln City, Mansfield Town, Port Vale and Northampton Town are all battling for the signature of out of contract Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel, according to Football League World.
Coventry City forward Fabio Tavares will join Burton Albion on a permanent deal at the end of his contract with the Sky Blues. The 24-year-old scored two goals in 10 appearances on loan at Burton in League One last season.
Huddersfield Town are reportedly holding talks with former Reading manager Ruben Selles following his dismissal at Hull City.
Bolton are keen on Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman who has impressed on loan at Wimbledon this season.
Ex-Posh man released
Wycombe have released 10 players following their play-off semi-final flop, including Sam Vokes, Adam Reach, Franco Ravizzoli , Brandon Hanlon, Beryly Lubala and former Posh player Kieran Sadlier.
Stockport County are reportedly interested in Bradford City wing-back Lewis Richards.
Centre-back Ryan Sweeney has left Burton Albion to re-join League One rivals Mansfield Town.
Rotherham blow, new job for ex-Posh man
Key man Hakeem Odoffin has turned down the offer of a new four-year contract at Rotherham United and will now leave the club on a free transfer.
Ex-Posh defender Phil Chapple has been appointed head of recruitment at Charlton Athletic, another of his former clubs.
League One signings so far
Since the end of last season the following deals have been done...
Burton Albion have signed Dylan Williams from Chelsea on a deal until at least 2028. He was on loan with ‘The Brewers’ last season..
Exeter City have signed Rangers central defender Johnly Yfeko on a two-year deal . He was on loan at St James Park last season.
Doncaster Rovers have signed Barrow midfielder Robbie Gotts on a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.
Bradford City have signed former Sunderland and Wigan midfielder Max Power on a two-year contract. The 31-year-old spent the 2024-25 season with Danish top-flight club Aarhus.
Northampton Town have signed 21 year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder Jack Perkins for an undisclosed fee.
