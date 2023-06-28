Romoney Crichlow spent last season on loan at Bradford City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The 6”0 centre-back arrives after an impressive season on loan at Bradford City in League Two from Huddersfield.

The 24-year-old appeared 34 times in the regular season to help the Bantams reach the play-offs.

He lost his position in the side for a period in the second half of the season; having picked up an eye injury on February 4 and missing three weeks, he did not start another game for the club until the home tie against Sutton on April 10- owing to a strong run of form for Mark Hughes’ side, but regained his spot for the crucial run-in.

He scored just one goal but it was a 90th minute winner against Northampton in April so what is there not to like already Posh fans?

Crichlow played in both games as Bradford went down to eventual winners Carlisle in the semi-finals but his own performances earnt him rave reviews and the chance to step up a division.

He has the potential to be a key asset for Posh courtesy of the fact he is a prized commodity- a left-footed centre-half- a position Posh tried to fill with Kell Watts last season but were largely denied due to injury.

Crichlow can also fill in at left-back but expect him to primarily play in the centre a position- like many- where Posh are in need of bodies with Ronnie Edwards almost certain to leave plus Frankie Kent and Josh Knight both on the transfer list.

He has only signed a two-year contract so there is no guarantee he will get this as Posh but he appears to be a player in need of a home.

Crichlow joined Huddersfield as a 17-year-old from Enfield Borough in March 2017 following a trial. He only took up football for the first time in 2014.

What followed was time in the club’s B team but also six loan spells away from the club as Bradford Park Avenue (National League North), Hartlepool (National League), Welling United (National League North), Swindon (League Two), Plymouth (League One) and Bradford (League Two) before being let go this summer.

His experience in League One with Plymouth was limited to just three matches (one start) and before last season, Swindon was the only side he reached double figures for in league appearances.

Crichlow is a player that is now looking to build on his breakout season and is someone who is not afraid of a challenge, telling Huddersfield’s media team: “I have grown up a lot since moving up north from London; it’s what I needed, even if things are scary or dauting, if you want to succeed you, sometimes, have to take a leap of faith and do things out of your comfort zone.”

Crichlow also attributes his focus and drive to be the best he can down to the loss of his mother in 2019 after a shocking attack in Barbados.

He said: “I changed a lot as a person off the pitch after my Mum passed away.

"Football was the only thing that helped me escape grief following my mother's death. I started playing football because my mum introduced me to it, so I decided need to do this not just for me but to make my mum proud,”

"It made me sit back and realise there is a lot that I should be appreciating in life and that unfortunately you’re not here forever, so you have to make the most out of life while I am here in both my personal life and my career.

“It really made me re-evaluate and focus on what I wanted most out of life and what I wanted to achieve, and that for me is being a footballer. I will do everything I can to continue to be a footballer and ensure that I am the best I can be.

“Everything I am going to do now is in my Mum’s name. She was and still is my inspiration.”

Unfortunately, you will not find Posh’s new man on social media after he deleted all of his accounts in April after receiving death threats.