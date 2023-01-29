Jack Marriott looks set to leave London Road in the next 48 hours after he was left out of the matchday squad on Saturday.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson had been confident of keeping Marriott, but a bid from a League One rival has been accepted and talks between the player and his potential new employers have started.

The Sun have reported Fleetwood Town are favourites to sign Marriott for £250k, but there has been a suggestion Oxford United might hijack that deal.