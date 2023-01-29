Where will Jack Marriott go? Son of famous father could face Posh next weekend. Ex-Posh on the move
The Peterborough Telegraph transfer deadline blog is up and running.
Follow the blog from now until 11pm on Tuesday, January 31 when the winter transfer window closes for all the latest news from Peterborough United and the rest of League One.
Peterborough transfer deadline blog
- Posh are expected to do some business before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday
- Striker Jack Marriott is expected to leave London Road and he could be replaced
Former Posh centre-back Rhys Bennett has signed for League Two’s bottom club Rochdale. Bennett had been without a club. since leaving Morecambe last week. He made his Football League debut for Dale in 2012.
Former Posh loan goalkeeper Luke McGee has joined League One promotion contenders Derby County on loan from League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers. Quite the upgrade.
Posh could face the son of former Welsh international Robbie Savage next weekend.
Manchester United teenager Charlie Savage has moved to Forest Green Rovers on loan. Like his dad Savage junior (19) is a midfielder.
It’s the second Premier League signing made by new Forest Green boss Duncan Ferguson.
Everton youngster Tyler Onyango made his debut in Saturday’s agonising 2-1 defeat at Shrewsbury. The 19 year-old midfielder spent the first half of this season on loan at Burton.
Jack Marriott looks set to leave London Road in the next 48 hours after he was left out of the matchday squad on Saturday.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson had been confident of keeping Marriott, but a bid from a League One rival has been accepted and talks between the player and his potential new employers have started.
The Sun have reported Fleetwood Town are favourites to sign Marriott for £250k, but there has been a suggestion Oxford United might hijack that deal.
Oxford boss Karl Robinson confirmed to the Oxford Mail after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Burton Albion that he is seeking a new striker.