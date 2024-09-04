Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United have three players currently away on international duty and here is when they could be in action.

Posh captain and star midfielder Hector Kyprianou is hoping to add to his eight senior Cyprus caps in Nations League games in Lithuania on Friday (September 6) and at home to Kosovo on Monday (September 9).

On loan Posh right back Sam Curtis is with the Republic of Ireland squad for Under 21 Euro qualification matches in Turkey on Friday at home to Latvia on Tuesday (September 10). Curtis is only 18, but already has 10 Irish Under 21 caps.

Teenage centre-back George Nevett is with the Welsh Under 19 squad for games against Turkmenistan on Saturday (September 7) and Azerbaijan on Monday. Both matches take place in Pinatar, Spain. Nevett has played twice before for the Welsh Under 19 side.

Hector Kyprianou in action for Cyprus. (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Posh would not have been able to call off Saturday's League One game at Orient because of their international call ups. Three senior players need to be called off, but Nevett wouldn't have counted as he hadn’t started a first-team game at the time of his Wales selection.