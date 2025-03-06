Rival managers Darren Ferguson and Gareth Ainsworth during last weekend's Posh v Shrewsbury game. Photo Darren Wiles.

Peterborough United ​boss Darren Ferguson believes his past successes have given him job security at the Weston Homes Stadium.

​Of the bottom 10 teams in League One, seven have changed manager since the start of the season. Ferguson has survived as has Gary Caldwell at Exeter City and Nigel Clough of Mansfield.

It’s the fourth managerial spell at London Road for Ferguson. He was sacked by current chairman Darragh MacAnthony in November, 2009 and again in February, 2015, but quit in February, 2022 when Posh were struggling in the Championship.

Ferguson said: “I’m not bulletproof, but when I’ve left the club before nothing changed and it usually got worse.”

WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?

2009

Ferguson left Posh after a 3-1 defeat at title favourites Newcastle United left them bottom of the Championship in the 2009-10 season.

Posh had won back-to-back promotions under Ferguson in the two previous seasons, but two stubborn men fell out and didn’t try too hard to repair the damage.

MacAnthony shocked us all by appointing Kettering Town boss Mark Cooper in his place. He lasted 12 league games and he was followed by Jim Gannon (14 games) and Gary Johnson (25 games) before Ferguson returned midway through the following season.

Posh were relegated without Ferguson and promoted from League One through the play-offs instantly when he returned.

2015

A dismal 3-0 defeat at MK Dons made it three wins in 12 League One games and the end of Ferguson’s second spell with Posh in 15th place.

Academy coach Dave Robertson was given the job as caretaker-manager and Posh promptly won five of the next six games and eventually finished ninth so there was some improvement. Robertson was given the job on a permanent basis, but was gone after six games of the following season. Graham Westley, Grant McCann and Steve Evans all followed without delivering success before Ferguson returned in January, 2019.

Posh were promoted the following season.

2022

A 1-0 defeat at Wayne Rooney’s Derby left Posh eight points from safety in the Championship. Ferguson resigned that night and was instantly replaced by McCann. Posh were relegated, after closing the gap to safety to four points, but McCann departed the following January after a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Wycombe. That was a fifth defeat in six games and Posh had dropped to eighth so Ferguson returned. He took Posh into the play-offs that season and also the following season.

NEW BOSS BOUNCE?

The struggling League One clubs who have changed manager this season….

COBBLERS

Popular boss Jon Brady left Sixfields on December 5 when Cobblers were 21st. They’d just dropped into the relegation zone after a 2-0 loss at Stevenage. A caretaker-management team oversaw a 2-1 home win over Posh at Sixfields before current boss Kevin Nolan was appointed manager on December 23 with his team 20th. They are now 18th.

BRISTOL ROVERS

Rovers sacked Matt Taylor on December 16 when they were 20th, two points above the relegation zone. Inigo Calderón was appointed on December 26 when Rovers had improved to 19th, three points from safety. They easily beat Posh 3-1 at the Memorial Stadium in February, but they’ve stumbled again since. They are now 20th.

BURTON ALBION

‘The Brewers’ sacked Mark Robinson on October 23 with his team bottom of the table with 4 points from 11 games. His replacement Tom Hounsell departed on December 17 with Burton next-to-bottom on 12 points from 19 games and 12 points from safety. Veteran Gary Bowyer arrived on the same day and he’s transformed the club. They’ve won 5 of their last 10 game and are now 21st, but just three points from safety.

CRAWLEY TOWN

Scott Lindsey left for MK Dons on September 24, just four months after guiding the Reds to promotion. Crawley were 18th, but only six games had been played. Rob Elliott left National League Gateshead to join Crawley on October 1 with the side in 21st. Crawley are now 23rd and totally out of form.

SHREWSBURY TOWN

Paul Hurst was sacked on November 3 with ‘The Shrews’ next-to-bottom with just 8 points from 14 games. Gareth Ainsworth was appointed on November 12 when his team were bottom. He inspired shock home wins over Birmingham City City and Wrexham, but last Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Posh was a fourth in a row in League One. Shrewsbury are now bottom again.

CAMBRIDGE UNITED

‘The Us’ took a long time to despatch Garry Monk. He left on February 16 with Cambridge bottom of the table and eight points from safety. Neil Harris returned to the Abbey Stadium immediately and Cambridge won his first two games in charge, but lost on Tuesday. They are 22nd.

WIGAN ATHLETIC

‘The Latics’sacked Shaun Maloney last Sunday with the team in 15th place. They drew 0-0 at Mansfield on Tuesday to stay 15th.