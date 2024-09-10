Transfer-listed players to remain at Peterborough United for now as under 21s beaten for the first time
The pair failed to attract any offers during the summer transfer window after they were deemed surplus to Posh requirements at the end of last season.
National League clubs can still sign players and Posh boss Darren Ferguson recently said he would talk to both players to see if they would be willing to drop down two divisions.
"Neither player was keen,” Ferguson told the PT on Tuesday. “We will have to see what happens now, but they remain part of our squad and they are available to play if required.”
It’s unlikely either player will be involved in Saturday’s matchday squad when Lincoln City visit London Road for a League One match. They both played for an otherwise young Posh team in a Professional Development Under 21 League game at Millwall today. Posh went down 2-1, a first defeat of the league season.
The hosts scored from two penalties either side of a David Kamara strike for Posh. Goalkeeper Will Blackmore made a string of fine saves, but Posh also came close to scoring further goals with Kamara rattling the crossbar with a terrific strike and Harley Mills denied a superb set-piece goal by an outstanding save.
Posh are next in Under 21 action at home to Sheffield United on September 24.
Posh: Will Blackmore, Noah Freeman (sub Lucca Mendonca, 52 mins) , Harley Mills, Oliver Rose, Romoney Crichlow, Trialist A (sub Joe Davies, 64 mins), Ma’Kel Bogle-Campbell, Tyler Young, Max Beech (sub Edward Fox, 81 mins), David Ajiboye, David Kamara.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.