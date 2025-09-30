Transfer-listed players sent to Hull and back and Peterborough United could return to the bottom of League One on Tuesday night
Posh boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed goalkeepers Nicholas Bilokapic and Will Blackmore, midfielder Ryan De Havilland and forward Chris Conn-Clarke were not considered for first-team selection for tonight’s Vertu Trophy tie with Aston Villa Under 21s at the Weston Homes Stadium (7pm kick off).
Posh are keen to offload all four players as quickly as possible, but De Havilland and Blackmore have turned down moves to the National League, while interest at that level in Conn-Clarke has cooled despite links with Carlisle United and York City.
Posh could return to the bottom of League One tonight, but it would need Burton Albion to claim a surprise win at second-placed Cardiff City. Blackpool, who are level on points with Posh, are at home to Luton Town in tonight’s other League One game.