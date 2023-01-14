Peterborough United should try and return to an attacking style previously seen under Darren Ferguson.
The Peterborough Telegraph has picked its team to face Port Vale for Ferguson’s opener and would make several changes to Grant McCann’s final line-up, although would stick with a similar formation, preferring the 3-4-1-2.
Darragh MacAnthony revealed earlier this week that a Posh defender could miss the season with a serious hamstring issue. The identity of that defender is not known but eagle-eyed fans have been paying close attention to training videos and photos posted by the club this week. All of the defenders selected have been seen in action this week.
1. WILL NORRIS
I agree with Ferguson that experience was needed in the goalkeeping area. A full run to the end of the season in a promotion push was too much for Blackmore with his experience and Bergstrom has hit a dip in form. Get the new guy straight in to see what he's got.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. DAN BUTLER
The more defensive-minded option, which won't go amiss given Posh's dismal record this season. A capable wing back too, it should not be forgotten. I'd rather a wingback mastered one side of the position rather than be only ok in both. New signing Nathanael Ogbeta is an option but his level of fitness/match sharpness is yet to be established though so I would start him on the bench.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. FRANKIE KENT
The left of a back three may not be his best position but it is one he has more experience there than most in the Posh squad. A favourite of Ferguson, who I would back to bring an increased performance level out of the centre-back.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Should enjoy playing under Ferguson, who will encourage his passing game from the back. His best position remains in the middle of a back three.
Photo: Joe Dent