Tickets for Barnsley v Peterborough United on Easter Monday now on sale

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:10 BST
Chris Conn-Clarke in action fro Poah against Barnsley earlier this season.Photo David Lowndes.Chris Conn-Clarke in action fro Poah against Barnsley earlier this season.Photo David Lowndes.
Peterborough United are now selling tickets for their Easter Monday trip to Barnsley (3pm kick off).

Posh fans will be accommodated in the covered seating behind the goal (North Stand). Tickets are cheaper if purchased in advance.

Prices (In advance): Adults: £25; Seniors 65+: £18; U22s: £18; U19s: £12; U14s: £7

Prices (matchday); Adults: £27; Seniors 65+: £20; U22s: £20; U19s: £14; U14s: £9

Under 14 tickets need to be purchased with a full paying adult.

Posh lost 3-1 at home to Barnsley earlier this season.

