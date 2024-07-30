Ticket details for Peterborough United's Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United
Tickets are on sale for Peterborough United’s Carabao Cup first round tie at Oxford United and it is cheaper for season ticket holders.
The tie is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 (7.45pm kick off).
Tickets from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Prices
Adults (£16, £10 for season ticket holders); Senior 65+ (£8, £5); Under 25 (£8, 5); Under 18 (£6, £3.50); Under 7 (£2, £1).
Oxford won promotion to the Championship after knocking Posh out of the League One play-offs last season.