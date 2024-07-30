Oxford won promotion to the Championship after knocking Posh out of the League One play-offs last season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Tickets are on sale for Peterborough United’s Carabao Cup first round tie at Oxford United and it is cheaper for season ticket holders.

​The tie is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 (7.45pm kick off).

Tickets from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh v Oxford action. Photo David Lowndes

Adults (£16, £10 for season ticket holders); Senior 65+ (£8, £5); Under 25 (£8, 5); Under 18 (£6, £3.50); Under 7 (£2, £1).