Ticket details for Peterborough United's Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United

By Alan Swann
Published 30th Jul 2024, 06:30 BST
​Tickets are on sale for Peterborough United’s Carabao Cup first round tie at Oxford United and it is cheaper for season ticket holders.

​The tie is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 (7.45pm kick off).

Tickets from www.theposhtickets.com or the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Prices

Posh v Oxford action. Photo David LowndesPosh v Oxford action. Photo David Lowndes
Posh v Oxford action. Photo David Lowndes

Adults (£16, £10 for season ticket holders); Senior 65+ (£8, £5); Under 25 (£8, 5); Under 18 (£6, £3.50); Under 7 (£2, £1).

Oxford won promotion to the Championship after knocking Posh out of the League One play-offs last season.

