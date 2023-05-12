Three Peterborough United players selected in list of top 20 League One players of the season - plus the Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Fleetwood Town and Burton Albion players who also make the cut - picture gallery
Jonson Clarke-Harris was Peterborough United’s best performing player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.
The hot-shot striker had a cracking season after banging in 26 League One goals.
It made him the fourth best performing player in the league, according to the website, who gave him a season rating of 7.29.
He is joined inside the top 20 by team-mates Jack Taylor and Joe Ward, both with a rating of 7.12.
Posh will face perhaps the best midfielder in League One on Friday night with Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan taking second spot with a rating of 7.35.
Here is the top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.
