Jonson Clarke-Harris was Peterborough United’s best performing player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

The hot-shot striker had a cracking season after banging in 26 League One goals.

It made him the fourth best performing player in the league, according to the website, who gave him a season rating of 7.29.

He is joined inside the top 20 by team-mates Jack Taylor and Joe Ward, both with a rating of 7.12.

Posh will face perhaps the best midfielder in League One on Friday night with Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan taking second spot with a rating of 7.35.

Here is the top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

1 . Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) 7.36 Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

2 . Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) 7.35 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3 . Eiran Cashin (Derby County) 7.31 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4 . Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) 7.29 Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales