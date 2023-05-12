News you can trust since 1948
Three Peterborough United players selected in list of top 20 League One players of the season - plus the Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Fleetwood Town and Burton Albion players who also make the cut - picture gallery

Jonson Clarke-Harris was Peterborough United’s best performing player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Jan 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 07:13 BST

The hot-shot striker had a cracking season after banging in 26 League One goals.

It made him the fourth best performing player in the league, according to the website, who gave him a season rating of 7.29.

He is joined inside the top 20 by team-mates Jack Taylor and Joe Ward, both with a rating of 7.12.

Posh will face perhaps the best midfielder in League One on Friday night with Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan taking second spot with a rating of 7.35.

Here is the top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Get all the latest Posh news here.

7.36

1. Leif Davis (Ipswich Town)

7.36 Photo: Ashley Allen

7.35

2. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)

7.35 Photo: Gareth Copley

7.31

3. Eiran Cashin (Derby County)

7.31 Photo: Michael Regan

7.29

4. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United)

7.29 Photo: David Rogers

