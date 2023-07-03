News you can trust since 1948
Ronnie Edwards has been given a value of £2,75m by transfermarkt.co.ukRonnie Edwards has been given a value of £2,75m by transfermarkt.co.uk
Ronnie Edwards has been given a value of £2,75m by transfermarkt.co.uk

Three Peterborough United players selected in League One's most valuable eleven, plus the Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Reading, Derby County and Barnsley players who also make the cut - picture gallery

This is said to be the most valuable ‘dream team’ side that can be fielded from League One's sides ahead of the start of the new season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Feb 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:06 BST

It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, which gives the side a total valuation of £30.1m.

Three Posh players feature in the team – Ronnie Edwards, Kwame Poku and Harrison Burrows.

Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.

Get the latest Posh news, here.

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £1.72m

1. James Beadle (Oxford United)

Position: Goalkeeper Value: £1.72m Photo: Pete Norton

Position: Right-back Value: £1.29m

2. Andy Lyons (Blackpool)

Position: Right-back Value: £1.29m Photo: GLYN KIRK

Position: Central defender Value: £2.75m

3. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough United)

Position: Central defender Value: £2.75m Photo: Joe Dent

Position: Central-defender Value: £4.29m

4. Tom Holmes (Reading)

Position: Central-defender Value: £4.29m Photo: Clive Rose

