Three Peterborough United players selected in League One's most valuable eleven, plus the Blackpool, Wigan Athletic, Reading, Derby County and Barnsley players who also make the cut - picture gallery
This is said to be the most valuable ‘dream team’ side that can be fielded from League One's sides ahead of the start of the new season.
It has been selected by the industry website transfermarket.co.uk, which gives the side a total valuation of £30.1m.
Three Posh players feature in the team – Ronnie Edwards, Kwame Poku and Harrison Burrows.
Let us know your thoughts on this team and how good it would be if it took to the pitch.
Get the latest Posh news, here.
Page 1 of 3