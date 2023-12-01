News you can trust since 1948
Kwame Poku is rated as Peterborough United's best player this season by website whoscored.com

Three Peterborough United players rated as amongst League One's best this season, and the Portsmouth, Derby County, Blackpool and Barnsley men who join them - picture gallery

Kwame Poku is rated as Peterborough United’s best player this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

That is according to football website whoscored.com which gives highly-sought after Poku a season rating of 7.27.

Team-mates Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark join him in the top 20 list of best performing players.

Here is the top 20 list. Take a look and see if you agree.

You can get plenty more Posh news, here.

7.41

1. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.41 Photo: Pete Norton

7.39

2. Eiran Cashin (Derby County)

7.39 Photo: Michael Regan

7.37

3. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth)

7.37 Photo: Bryn Lennon

7.36

4. Nathaniel Méndez-Laing (Derby County)

7.36 Photo: Nathan Stirk

