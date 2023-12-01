Three Peterborough United players rated as amongst League One's best this season, and the Portsmouth, Derby County, Blackpool and Barnsley men who join them - picture gallery
Kwame Poku is rated as Peterborough United’s best player this season.
That is according to football website whoscored.com which gives highly-sought after Poku a season rating of 7.27.
Team-mates Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark join him in the top 20 list of best performing players.
Here is the top 20 list. Take a look and see if you agree.
