This is what Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium could look like in years to come, according to latest gallery of AI generated pictures

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:10 GMT
Apart from any sponsorship name changes Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium probably wont be changing any time soon.

But, just for a bit of fun, we asked AI how it thought the stadium could evolve in years to come, by asking the question of what will the Weston Homes Stadium look like in 2074, 2084 and 2094.

Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical and probably needs Posh to raise significantly up the football ladder. Have a look at the gallery below and see what you think.

The AI simulator we used was Magic Hour.

1. Weston Homes Stadium - 2074

This is how AI thinks the Weston Home Stadium could look like in 2074. Photo: Magic Hour

2. Weston Homes Stadium - 2074

This is how AI thinks the Weston Home Stadium could look like in 2074. Photo: Magic Hour

3. Weston Homes Stadium - 2074

This is how AI thinks the Weston Home Stadium could look like in 2074. Photo: Magic Hour

4. Weston Homes Stadium - 2074

This is how AI thinks the Weston Home Stadium could look like in 2074. Photo: Magic Hour

