Sheffield Wednesday were relegated from the Championship last season after finishing bottom.

This is Peterborough United's odds to be RELEGATED from the Championship next season - compared to Blackpool and Hull City

With the Championship kicking off this weekend, the bookmakers have installed their favourites for relegation. How do they expect Peterborough United to fare this season?

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:08 pm

Peterborough United were promoted to the Championship at the end of last season, making it their first time back in the second tier since 2012/13.

Posh were also joined by Hull City and Blackpool, with the former crowned league champions and the latter winning the play-offs.

But how do the bookies think Peterborough will do compared to their fellow promoted sides?

1. West Brom

Sky Bet: 50/1 William Hill: 33/1 BetVictor: 40/1

2. Fulham

Sky Bet: 50/1 William Hill: 40/1 BetVictor: 40/1

3. Sheffield United

Sky Bet: 50/1 William Hill: 33/1 BetVictor: 33/1

4. Bournemouth

Sky Bet: 28/1 William Hill: 20/1 BetVictor: 20/1

Hull CityBlackpoolPeterborough
