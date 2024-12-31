Peterborough United are looking over their shoulders after successive defeats has left them four points above the relegation zone.Peterborough United are looking over their shoulders after successive defeats has left them four points above the relegation zone.
Peterborough United are looking over their shoulders after successive defeats has left them four points above the relegation zone.

These are the four teams who will be relegated from League One as Peterborough United, Rotherham United, Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and more flirt with danger

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Dec 2024, 13:00 GMT
Posh had a Christmas to forget after being easilly beaten at home twice.

Quick-fire defeats against Mansfield and Barnsley leave struggling Posh just four points above the relegation zone.

But are Posh really in danger of relegation? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of SkinLords – expects the League One season to finish.

100pts (+40)

1. Birmingham City

100pts (+40) Photo: Getty Images

98pts (+46)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

98pts (+46) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+26)

3. Stockport County

88pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+29)

4. Huddersfield Town

87pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

