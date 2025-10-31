The 2-1 defeat at home to Blackpool at the weekend sent Posh bottom of the table and led to the sacking of manager Darren Ferguson.

Former Swansea manager Luke Williams was appointed as the club’s new manager on Wednesday, tasked with getting Posh out of the bottom four.

He inherits a squad low on confidence and five points adrift of safety, but with 33 games to turn it all around.

It’s shaping up to be an interesting relegation fight with some of other ‘bigger’ clubs – Reading. Plymouth and Blackpool – all also finding themselves in early trouble.

Burton are predictably down there as ever but are making a good fight of it, while Port Vale will find it tough to stay up.

So which sides are going down and how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Compare.bet – thinks the season will go.