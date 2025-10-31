Peterborough United sit bottom of the League One table following the weekend defeat to Blackpool.placeholder image
Peterborough United sit bottom of the League One table following the weekend defeat to Blackpool.

These are the four teams the Supercomputer thinks will be relegated from League One as Peterborough United, Burton Albion, Reading, Blackpool and more fight for survival

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:30 GMT
It’s been a hard slog for Posh this season as we know.

The 2-1 defeat at home to Blackpool at the weekend sent Posh bottom of the table and led to the sacking of manager Darren Ferguson.

Former Swansea manager Luke Williams was appointed as the club’s new manager on Wednesday, tasked with getting Posh out of the bottom four.

He inherits a squad low on confidence and five points adrift of safety, but with 33 games to turn it all around.

It’s shaping up to be an interesting relegation fight with some of other ‘bigger’ clubs – Reading. Plymouth and Blackpool – all also finding themselves in early trouble.

Burton are predictably down there as ever but are making a good fight of it, while Port Vale will find it tough to stay up.

So which sides are going down and how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Compare.bet – thinks the season will go.

Get the latest Posh news each day, here.

91pts (+38)

1. Cardiff CIty

91pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
86pts (+27)

2. Stockport County

86pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
78pts (+13)

3. Bolton Wanderers

78pts (+13) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
77pts (+18)

4. Luton Town

77pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBurton AlbionBlackpoolReadingDarren FergusonSwansea
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice