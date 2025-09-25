Posh picked up a first away win of the season with a 1-0 success at Plymouth.

It made it successive wins after the previous weekend’s victory over Wycombe.

Posh still remain in the bottom four but they now have a platform to build upon as they look to climb the table.

Around the league Port Vale, Reading and Blackpool all won to boost their survival hopes, while Exeter and Rotherham were beaten as their struggles go on.

So who are the current favourites for relegation? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

