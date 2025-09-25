Peterborough United have given their relegation fight a big boost after picking up succesive wins.placeholder image
These are League One's latest relegation odds as Peterborough United, Port Vale, Blackpool and Reading boost survival bid with wins

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Posh are fighting hard for their spot in next season’s League One.

Posh picked up a first away win of the season with a 1-0 success at Plymouth.

It made it successive wins after the previous weekend’s victory over Wycombe.

Posh still remain in the bottom four but they now have a platform to build upon as they look to climb the table.

Around the league Port Vale, Reading and Blackpool all won to boost their survival hopes, while Exeter and Rotherham were beaten as their struggles go on.

So who are the current favourites for relegation? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

80/1

1. Luton Town

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

80/1

2. Cardiff City

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

66/1

3. Huddersfield Town

66/1 Photo: Getty Images

66/1

4. Bolton Wanderers

66/1 Photo: Getty Images

