'There's no point playing well and losing' - Peterborough United captain tells his side to but out the mistakes
Posh were somewhat the architects of their own downfall as they were beaten 2-1 on Tuesday night and kissed goodbye to their 13-match unbeaten record.
Both defensive mistakes and a lack of clinical finishing contributed to a disappointing night for Posh.
Kwame Poku drew Posh level after 54 minutes but goals from Martial Godo and Callum McManaman were enough for the hosts to see off Posh.
Kioso said: “A bit of complacency ended up losing us the game. It’s tough when you have a performance like that in the second half, we were the only team that were going to win it but if you make mistakes, that’s what happens; you’re going to get punished.
“I said to the boys in there though, there was a lot of positives to take. We know we need to cut out the mistakes and we will win games easily.
“We weren’t carved open but they stuck to their gameplan and ended up winning. We need to take it on the chin, it happens sometimes. We need to dust ourselves down ahead of a big game on Saturday.
“David had a great game today on the wing in front of me, I said to him early I’m just going to let you do what you need to do, I don’t need to take up your space. The aim was to get him the ball as quickly as possible.
“Everybody played quite well but there’s no point in playing well and losing games.
“This is the grind period of the season when it’s cold and most people don’t like playing in this type of weather. We’re able to play pretty football but I told the boys, if we want to win games and win leagues, we have to be able to play the dirty side and put in a shift when most people don’t want to play.”