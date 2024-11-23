Malik Mothersille on the ball for Posh against Reading. Photo David Lowndes.Malik Mothersille on the ball for Posh against Reading. Photo David Lowndes.
Malik Mothersille on the ball for Posh against Reading. Photo David Lowndes.

There was good and bad from Peterborough United as they slipped to a first home defeat since August

By Alan Swann
Published 19th Oct 2024, 15:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 18:01 GMT
The best and the worst of Peterborough United were on show at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh delivered some excellent attacking football at times, but were generally all over the shop defensively as they went down 2-1 at home to Reading.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 8-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful.

Unlucky with the first Reading goal and made a couple of decent stops after the break to stop the visitors getting further ahead. Some poor moments with the ball at his feet, - 7.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Unlucky with the first Reading goal and made a couple of decent stops after the break to stop the visitors getting further ahead. Some poor moments with the ball at his feet, - 7.

Photo Sales
The teenager may have been feeling the effects of his international exertions as he was sloppy before his second-half substitution - 5.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

The teenager may have been feeling the effects of his international exertions as he was sloppy before his second-half substitution - 5.

Photo Sales
An all-round struggle for the left-back. Poor on the ball and his set-pieces were inaccurate, while he also struggled defensively. Beaten on the outside often in the second-half before he went off - 5.

3. JACK SPARKES

An all-round struggle for the left-back. Poor on the ball and his set-pieces were inaccurate, while he also struggled defensively. Beaten on the outside often in the second-half before he went off - 5.

Photo Sales
The centre-back's splendid finish in the latter stages was his best moment. The entire back four looked vulnerable throughout the game - 5.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

The centre-back's splendid finish in the latter stages was his best moment. The entire back four looked vulnerable throughout the game - 5.

Photo Sales
