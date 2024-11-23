Posh delivered some excellent attacking football at times, but were generally all over the shop defensively as they went down 2-1 at home to Reading.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 8-Okay, 5-Poor, 4- Awful.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
Unlucky with the first Reading goal and made a couple of decent stops after the break to stop the visitors getting further ahead. Some poor moments with the ball at his feet, - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
The teenager may have been feeling the effects of his international exertions as he was sloppy before his second-half substitution - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
An all-round struggle for the left-back. Poor on the ball and his set-pieces were inaccurate, while he also struggled defensively. Beaten on the outside often in the second-half before he went off - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
The centre-back's splendid finish in the latter stages was his best moment. The entire back four looked vulnerable throughout the game - 5. Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.