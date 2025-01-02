Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images).

​It’s been tough to be a Peterborough United fan this season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A team used to challenging for promotion at the top end of League One is currently fighting against relegation. And it’s a battle they are currently losing after a run of four points from their last seven matches.

Can Posh turn their form around? The PT searched long and hard for some reasons to be cheerful….

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Before the New Year’s Day games of 2024 Doncaster Rovers, managed by former Posh man Grant McCann, were 19th in League Two, 13 points off the play-off places. One Rovers fan didn’t lose faith and backed his side to win promotion at 500-1. They didn’t quite manage that, but they did reach the play-offs before losing dramatically to Crewe Alexandra in the semi-final. Posh were also 13 points off the play-off places before the New Year’s Day games this year.

Kwame Poku could be back playing for Posh in February. Photo David Lowndes.

2) Ferguson is not a fan of mid-season signings so Posh tend to use the January transfer window sparingly, but needs now demand an infusion of fresh talent. It is possible to sign game-changing players in January. Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics were both first seen in Posh colours in the first month of the year. Okay the last transfer window wasn’t a roaring success, but messrs MacAnthony, Ferguson and Fry have worked magic before so they can do it again, quickly hopefully. Two centre-backs before the daunting task of travelling to Wrexham on Saturday would be handy.

3) Kwame Poku could return to action in the second half of February which would obviously be a considerable boost given the numbers he racked up before his injury. New striker signing Gustav Lindgren is now available to play for Posh and you never know he could be could be the next Dwight Gayle or Aaron Mclean. On-loan Manchester City midfielder Mo Susoho is set to return in the middle of January and you never know he could be a cross between McCann and Taylor. Fingers crossed, but new players often give struggling sides a lift.

4) Posh have 23 League One games left. If they replicate the points they achieved at the same venues against the same opposition last season they would pick up 35 points and probably finish in the top 10! That also only covers 18 matches given the new teams in the league so Posh could pick up even more points for an even healthier finish.