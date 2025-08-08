The transfer fees involved in the complete dismantling of a Peterborough United 'Superteam'

All 15 Posh players who took to the pitch on Wednesday, May 8 2024 – just 15 months or 457 days ago – for a League One play-off semi-second leg against Oxford United at the Weston Homes Stadium will soon have left the club with natural consequences for the standard of the current squad.

It’s a rapid turnover which has generated many millions in transfer fees, a lot of it pure profit, some of which has been re-invested in less experienced performers.

Collins has rejected one of the most lucrative contracts ever offered by Posh and, as he has entered the last year of his existing deal, he will be placed on the transfer list in line with club policy.

Here are the details of the departures and what it cost to take them away from Posh….

1 . JED STEER Goalkeeper who joined Posh on a free transfer from Aston Villa. Stayed, but left at the end of the 2024-25 season by mutual consent so again no fee involved. Steer is still without a club. Photo: Cameron Howard Photo Sales

2 . JADEL KATONGO On-loan defender from Manchester City. Returned for a second season at Posh which was ruined by injury. Now back at City. Posh paid only loan fees for his services, Photo: Cameron Howard Photo Sales

3 . HARRISON BURROWS A brilliant left-back and skipper who came through the club's Academy. Sold to Sheffield United for £4 million, plus healthy add ons up to £6 million, soon after the Oxford heartbreak. Pure profit for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales