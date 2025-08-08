Ephron Mason-Clark couldn't quite score from this opportunity in the last minute of the 2024 League One play-off semi-final against Oxford at London Road. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
The transfer fees involved in the complete dismantling of a Peterborough United 'Superteam'

By Alan Swann
Published 8th Aug 2025, 09:21 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 10:02 BST
The impending departure of midfielder Archie Collins from Peterborough United signals a complete wipeout of one of the great London Road teams.

All 15 Posh players who took to the pitch on Wednesday, May 8 2024 – just 15 months or 457 days ago – for a League One play-off semi-second leg against Oxford United at the Weston Homes Stadium will soon have left the club with natural consequences for the standard of the current squad.

It’s a rapid turnover which has generated many millions in transfer fees, a lot of it pure profit, some of which has been re-invested in less experienced performers.

Collins has rejected one of the most lucrative contracts ever offered by Posh and, as he has entered the last year of his existing deal, he will be placed on the transfer list in line with club policy.

Here are the details of the departures and what it cost to take them away from Posh….

Goalkeeper who joined Posh on a free transfer from Aston Villa. Stayed, but left at the end of the 2024-25 season by mutual consent so again no fee involved. Steer is still without a club.

1. JED STEER

Goalkeeper who joined Posh on a free transfer from Aston Villa. Stayed, but left at the end of the 2024-25 season by mutual consent so again no fee involved. Steer is still without a club. Photo: Cameron Howard

On-loan defender from Manchester City. Returned for a second season at Posh which was ruined by injury. Now back at City. Posh paid only loan fees for his services,

2. JADEL KATONGO

On-loan defender from Manchester City. Returned for a second season at Posh which was ruined by injury. Now back at City. Posh paid only loan fees for his services, Photo: Cameron Howard

A brilliant left-back and skipper who came through the club's Academy. Sold to Sheffield United for £4 million, plus healthy add ons up to £6 million, soon after the Oxford heartbreak. Pure profit for Posh.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

A brilliant left-back and skipper who came through the club's Academy. Sold to Sheffield United for £4 million, plus healthy add ons up to £6 million, soon after the Oxford heartbreak. Pure profit for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes

Aggressive centre-back who moved to Posh from Leicester City for 'substantial' undisclosed fee. The only reported fee the PT could find was £300k. Left for Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 on a free transfer one month after the Oxford game after rejecting a new Posh deal. Rumours persist that Knight is about to come home and Posh do need a central defender...

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Aggressive centre-back who moved to Posh from Leicester City for 'substantial' undisclosed fee. The only reported fee the PT could find was £300k. Left for Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 on a free transfer one month after the Oxford game after rejecting a new Posh deal. Rumours persist that Knight is about to come home and Posh do need a central defender... Photo: David Lowndes

