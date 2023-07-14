Centre-back Fernandez is one of a number of young players that have been handed an opportunity to impress in pre-season as Posh reset to go into the new League One with a fresh, younger squad.

Fernandez has already made his debut for Posh but that was two seasons ago in the Championship, a 4-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough last April.

He has since developed in the club’s academy and spent time on loan last campaign at Barnet.

Emmanuel Fernandez in action for Posh U23s. Photo: Joe Dent.

He is currently with the club at St George’s Park and played the second 45 minutes at Leicester as Posh beat the Championship side 2-1 in their latest friendly.

Speaking about the training camp and the Leicester match, Fernandez said: “It’s been tough and the game was tough but it was good to play against top opposition.

"It gave us something to look at and aspire to get to, there press was very high, which made it very difficult, but I enjoyed the test.

“The team kept the shape and we did well. When you have Frankie next to you it helps, he talks a lot. Joe Tomlinson on the left really helped as well.

“I should be pushing for a first-team place now, it’s now about maintaining consistency in my games. I need to show that I can be trusted in that first game and all of the others.

“I need to bring all my skills together and take all the advice of the coaches on and off the pitch, which helps me a lot.

“Now is the time for me to really put my foot down and concentrate.”

Fernandez gained first-team experience at the end of last season after he joined Barnet.

He played eight times (four starts) after joining on loan in March as Barnet made the play-offs but he did not appear in their first-round defeat to Boreham Wood.

He did, however, play alongside midfielder Ryan De Havilland, who has now joined Posh.

He said: “The loan was was good, I enjoyed it, sometimes I did play out of position in midfield.

“It was different going to see what it's like at another club compared to here; the training sessions, the people, the players, the managers and how the players treat him.

“Ryan was very good, he makes the game look very easy.”