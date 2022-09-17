News you can trust since 1948
Josh Knight of Peterborough United in action with Elias Kachunga of Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The spirit and commitment of Peterborough United's players wasn't enough to stave off a sixth straight defeat.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:47 pm

A 1-0 defeat to a late deflected goal condemned Posh to a sixth straight defeat in all competitions, although there were some decent contributions at the University of Bolton Stadium.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Very good again with a couple of terrific second half saves the highlights 8.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Very solid defensively and he joined in a few attacks impressively in the early stages 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

A fine effort from the teenager. Used the ball well and made some timely tackles and challenges. Brushed off the ball once late on, but he didn't deserve his part in the Bolton goal. 8.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A strong defensive effort in a very physical game 8.

Photo: Joe Dent

Bolton Wanderers
