The spirit and commitment of Peterborough United's players wasn't enough to stave off a sixth straight defeat.
Peterborough United’s players performed with great commitment and spirit at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to halt a rotten run of results.
By Alan Swann
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:47 pm
A 1-0 defeat to a late deflected goal condemned Posh to a sixth straight defeat in all competitions, although there were some decent contributions at the University of Bolton Stadium.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
Page 1 of 5