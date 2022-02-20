The runners and riders in the race to become the next manager of Peterborough United: ‘Old heads, emerging talents, old favourites, left-field appointments’

Ferguson spurned a pay-off to make way for the new man and a quick appointment is expected as Posh have a tough Championship match at leaders Fulham on Wednesday (February 23). The PT has compiled its own 10-man shortlist of old favourites, experienced bosses and emerging managerial prospects.
We’re talking permanent appointments here, although Posh could go for an interim manager until the end of the season.
Photos by Getty Images and Joe Dent/theposh.com.
1. NEIL WARNOCK
FOR: He holds the record for the most promotions in English football with eight. He's available. He likes a challenge, even a huge one. He'd get Posh organised. He wouldn't suffer fools gladly. Maybe the Posh team require some tough love? AGAINST: He's 73. Could be a personality clash with the owners. He's suffered four relegations in his career. Would he be happy to promote the club's youth team players as per club policy?
2. LEE JOHNSON
FOR: Harshly sacked recently by a Sunderland club who have lost the plot in recent seasons. The Wearsiders were third with a very average League One squad when he left and now they are outside the play-off places. Still only 40 and enjoyed a good run at Bristol City in the Championship. AGAINST: His dad might not approve of working for the Posh chairman. Gary Johnson was sacked by Darragh MacAnthony when Posh were fifth in League One in 2011. Did Lee peak at a very young age or is the fire still burning?
3. STEVE EVANS
FOR: He's local and available. He's a big Posh fan. He knows how the club operates. AGAINST: Would probably be a divisive appointment as far as the Posh support is concerned. His style of football doesn't please everyone nor does his touchline manner.
4. GRANT MCCANN
FOR: He also lives locally and he's also available, although he and Evans have both been linked with the Bradford City job. He did a fantastic job with Hull City and Doncaster Rovers under similar financial restraints to Posh. He's a better manager now than when he left Posh according to the chairman. He remains popular with the fanbase for his playing career at London Road. AGAINST: Could be pick up a better job with a club more likely to be playing Championship football next season? He wasn't happy to be dismissed last time he was managing Posh so it might be a case of once bitten twice shy. He irked some Posh fans with his managerial style and he irked them even more when his Doncaster Rovers side scored a very controversial goal against Posh three seasons ago.