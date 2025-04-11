The relegation dogfight in League One continues without Peterborough United on Saturday
Posh should have had a big game at fellow strugglers Mansfield Town on Saturday, but instead are tackling League One champions-elect Birmingham City in the final of the Vertu Trophy.
Both Posh and ‘The Stags’ will drop two places tomorrow if Wigan Athletic and Northampton Town secure surprise home wins against Wrexham and Reading respectively. If Wrexham don’t win Birmingham will be crowned League One champions. Posh are currently 16th, one place and one point above Mansfield.
Biggest game at the bottom is a West Country derby between Bristol Rovers and Exeter City at the Memorial Stadium. Rovers are one place above the relegation zone after five straight defeats. Exeter are a place and a point above Posh.
Burton Albion are just three points behind Rovers and have a game in hand as well as a better goal difference. The Brewers host a Huddersfield team who need points to stay in the race for the play-offs. Crawley Town, who are six points from safety, host Leyton Orient tomorrow.
Posh will now travel to Mansfield in the final week of the EFL season on Wednesday, October 30.
